KDP demands a probe into an assassination attempt against an official

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has condemned an "assassination attempt" on one of its officials in the town of Kalar, calling for a swift investigation and the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

According to a statement released by the KDP's political bureau, Akram Saleh, the head of the party's 22nd branch in Kalar, was targeted in a car bombing on Tuesday morning as he was leaving his home for work.

Saleh survived the attack but was injured.

The KDP condemned the attack as a "terrorist act" and said that it "threatens the stability and security of the Kurdistan Region." The party also called on the Kalar security directorate to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and release its findings to the public.

