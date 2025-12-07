Judicial ruling redraws Diyala parliament map

Shafaq News – Diyala

Taha Al-Majmai, the winning candidate from the National Sovereignty Alliance (Tahaluf Siyada al-Watani), was removed from the newly elected 329-seat Iraqi Parliament, a political source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, the disqualification followed a ruling by the Judicial Commission for Elections on an appeal submitted by Ahmad Al-Mousawi, a candidate from the Al-Sadiqoon Movement.

With Al-Majmai removed, Nahida Al-Dayni, the first alternate on the National Sovereignty Alliance list, steps into his seat. Her elevation triggered a reshuffle in Al-Sadiqoon’s results, removing winning candidate Amal Al-Khalidi and advancing Ahmad Al-Mousawi.

Al-Dayni’s win also secured all four women’s seats allocated to Diyala.

After these adjustments, the National Sovereignty Alliance holds two seats—one male and one female—now occupied by Muzhir Al-Karawi and Al-Dayni, compared with the two male seats originally won. Meanwhile, Al-Sadiqoon now holds two male seats, filled by Riyadh Al-Tamimi and Al-Mousawi.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 on November 11, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reporting a voter turnout of 57.38% in Diyala. The province has a total of 14 parliamentary seats, including four reserved for women.