Jordan supports Iraq's efforts to host 2025 Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Jordanian Minister of Industry and Trade, Yarub Qudah, in Baghdad to discuss bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Qudah conveyed the greetings of Jordan’s King Abdullah II to al-Sudani and expressed his country's “support for Iraq’s efforts to host the Arab Summit in Baghdad, scheduled for this year,” according to a statement.

The 34th 2025 Arab Summit, will be held in Iraq following the Arab League’s approval of Al-Sudani’s request to host the event, with the Palestinian cause and the latest regional developments, especially in Syria, being a "top priority" for discussion.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties across various economic and commercial sectors, as well as mechanisms to enhance industrial cooperation through the work of the Joint Trade Committee, emphasizing “collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.”

Al-Sudani and Qudah also reviewed the progress of the Joint Jordan-Iraq Economic City, which aims to boost economic integration, attract investments, and foster partnerships, along with the benefits it will bring to both nations, particularly with the ongoing advancement of the Development Road project and its strategic initiatives.

Earlier, a Jordanian industrial delegation arrived in the Iraqi capital to enhance economic ties and explore investment opportunities in Iraq's market, focusing on fostering integrated industrial partnerships. The visit, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Industry in collaboration with Export House Company, will last several days and includes meetings with Iraqi industrial and commercial representatives, along with a Jordan-Iraq business forum on the sidelines of the Baghdad International Fair.

During the visit, Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Al-Ghurairi met with Qudah and signed the Iraqi-Jordanian Trade Committee protocol and a memorandum of understanding on quality control. The talks covered cooperation in trade, industry, customs, and standardization, with both sides agreeing to hold the committee’s next session at a later date.