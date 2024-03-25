Iraq's PM meets Jordanian Ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met the Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq, Montaser Al-Zou'bi.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, both leaders stressed the importance of "enhancing strategic cooperation between Iraq and Jordan within the Joint Committee framework."

"The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations across various economic, commercial, and industrial sectors, as outlined within the Iraqi-Jordanian Joint Committee, to foster constructive strategic cooperation that benefits the prosperity and development of both nations."

Additionally, the meeting addressed the ongoing aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, emphasizing the "urgent need for a ceasefire and the delivery of essential aid to the affected population."

The leaders expressed "concern over the dire conditions faced by the people of Gaza amid the relentless aggression and harsh measures imposed by occupying authorities (Israel.)"