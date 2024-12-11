Iraq’s Al-Sudani concludes brief visit to Jordan, returns to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani returned to Baghdad following a brief visit to Jordan, where he met with King Abdullah II.

In a surprise visit, just days after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Al-Sudani arrived earlier today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, where he was welcomed by Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Husein.

A senior Iraqi official told Shafaq News that the PM’s visit is part of Iraq’s efforts to align Arab and regional responses to the rapidly changing dynamics in Syria.

In his meeting with Jordan’s King, Al-Sudani called for supporting the Syrian people through the crisis, emphasizing “respect for their free will, safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity, and preserving its ethnic and religious diversity. He reiterated Iraq’s commitment to helping Syria build a stable and inclusive state.”