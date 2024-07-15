JOC: F-16s destroy ISIS hideout in Saladin Governorate

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced the destruction of an ISIS hideout in Saladin Governorate, via F-16 aircraft of the Air Force Command.

“The den, spotted with terrorist elements inside, was completely destroyed by Air Force F-16s based on confirmed intelligence,” the JOC stated.

In addition, the Command affirmed, “This followed a successful security operation on Sunday in Qara Hanjir district, east of Kirkuk, by Al-Sulaymaniyah security forces. They killed an ISIS member, arrested another, and, through interrogation, uncovered an important ISIS hideout in the Balkana Mountains in the eastern Saladin sector. This was achieved through high coordination between the National Security Service and the Kurdistan Region Asayish, with planning and oversight by the JOC's air targeting cell.”

Despite losing its caliphate and key leaders, ISIS remains a hidden threat, continuing attacks and maintaining sleeper cells.

A recent Associated Press report highlighted that the group is still recruiting and claiming responsibility for deadly attacks worldwide, including lethal operations in Iran and Russia earlier this year.

In Syria and Iraq, its sleeper cells persist in attacking government forces and US-backed Syrian fighters, while Iraq negotiates with Washington on a possible US troop withdrawal.

The United Nations estimates that ISIS still has 5,000 to 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Nevertheless, Iraqi government and military officials assert that the group is too weak to make a significant comeback.