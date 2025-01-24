Kurdish, Iraqi forces raid ISIS hideouts in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Kurdistan Region's Asayish conducted a joint airborne operation in Tuz Khurmatu district, Saladin province, a security source reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News, “The joint force carried out a precision operation in the Balkana mountain range in Tuz Khurmatu, destroying three caves and three hideouts containing explosive materials.”

The operation was based on accurate intelligence regarding ISIS locations in the area, the source added.

In a similar mission, the force dismantled three additional hideouts and caves, as well as detonated an abandoned vehicle belonging to ISIS militants, the source further revealed.

Notably, since the beginning of 2024, Iraqi forces have ramped up counter-terrorism operations across several provinces, including Saladin, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Al-Anbar.

These efforts have led to the destruction of numerous hideouts, the capture of ISIS members, and the elimination of several high-ranking leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region. They blend into local populations, making them challenging to detect.