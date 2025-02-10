Iraq Air Force pounds ISIS in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Security sources reported, on Monday, that the Iraqi Army Air Force conducted strikes on ISIS positions near Tuz Khurmatu district in eastern Saladin province.

The sources told Shafaq News that the operation targeted several locations along the slopes of the Belkana Hills after ISIS sites were detected.

No confirmed information regarding casualties or material damage has been reported.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. Earlier today, a large-scale security operation was conducted in southern Kirkuk to recover the remains of ISIS militants killed in an Iraqi Air Force F-16 airstrike on Sunday.

While ISIS has been militarily defeated, it continues to operate in the region using guerilla tactics, ambushes, and abductions.