Israeli Navy intercepts drone launched from "the east" over the Mediterranean

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that its navy intercepted a drone launched from "the east" over the Mediterranean Sea before it entered Israeli airspace.

The term "east" is often used by the Israeli military to refer to attacks originating from Iraq, typically claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

In a statement, the Israeli army said a naval missile ship intercepted the drone but did not specify its launch point, adding that sirens were not activated since the incident occurred outside Israeli airspace.

It is the second interception of a drone originating from "the east" within the past few hours.

On November 18, Israeli authorities reported that 65 drone attacks from Iraq had been recorded since the beginning of the month, noting a sharp increase in such incidents over the past three months.