Israel issues First-of-its-Kind threat against Iraq amid ongoing drone attacks

Shafaq News/ Following the second targeting by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) on Eilat, Israel warned that it would “do what is necessary.”

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated in a press briefing, “We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence,” adding, “We will do what is necessary.”

On Wednesday, two separate attacks targeted Eilat (Um Al-Rashrash) with drones and missiles including Arqab rocket.

Israeli media said that one drone was intercepted by Sa’er 5, while another dropped in Eilat injuring two people.

Since October 7, IRI has expressed support to Hamas and frequently attacked Israeli sites as well as US bases in Iraq and Syria.