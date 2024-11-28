Israel: No truce with Iraq and Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Minister Zeev Elkin stated denied any truce with Iraq and Yemen amid escalating tensions in the region.

Elkin, speaking to Army Radio, remarked, “The Resistance movements from Iraq and Yemen [Islamic Resistance and Ansarallah] are supporting Hamas. There is no ceasefire with them.”

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, currently in Spain, is seeking international backing to counter potential Israeli military action.

A government source revealed that al-Sudani is engaging with the European Union to secure global opposition to any Israeli attack on Iraqi territory.

The Iraqi government has voiced growing concerns over Israel's military escalations, prompting swift diplomatic outreach through the United Nations and other international organizations. At the same time, the Iraqi armed forces have declared full preparedness for external threats, including enhancing their air defense systems.

The developments follow an Israeli Maariv report earlier this month, which highlighted a sharp rise in drone attacks allegedly originating from Iraq. Drone assaults have surged from six in August to 90 in October, with over 65 launches reported in November alone.

Adding to the tension, Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, a key faction in the Iraqi resistance, announced it would continue its “operations in support of Gaza” despite a Lebanon-Israel ceasefire brokered by the US and France.

A source within the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee reveald to Shafaq news reaching a consensus to continue launching attacks on Israel.

"The agreement to continue operations was reached with the consensus of Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataib Hezbollah, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, which are part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq [IRI]. These groups emphasized that operations will continue until Israel's aggression on Gaza is fully halted. Otherwise, the operations will persist, disregarding any Israeli threats." The source said.