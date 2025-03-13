Iraqi security forces re-tighten security around Syrian Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces surrounded the Syrian Embassy in Baghdad’s Al-Mansour district on Thursday evening in a precautionary move, the second such measure in two days.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Law Enforcement Forces were deployed to secure the embassy building and its surroundings following intelligence reports suggesting that groups were planning to stage a protest outside the mission.

"The security reinforcement was implemented to prevent any potential incidents," the source said.