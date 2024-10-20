Iraqi resistance strikes vital target in Golan, Israeli military responds

Shafaq News/ Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Sunday that they targeted a “vital” location in the Golan Heights.

In a statement, the group said its fighters launched a drone strike at dawn, hitting “a vital target in the "occupied Golan and vowing that "operations will continue with increasing intensity."

The Israeli military, in its statement issued earlier this morning, said, "After sirens were heard between 4:21 a.m. and 4:22 a.m. in the Merom Golan [settlement], a suspected aerial object infiltrated Israeli airspace from the east and landed in an open area. There were no casualties."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Saturday evening targeted another site in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat.)