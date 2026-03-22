Iraqi presidency denounces attack on intelligence agency

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Presidency condemned on Sunday an attack targeted at the Iraqi Intelligence Service that led to the killing of an officer, stressing the need to protect the country’s vital institutions.

In a statement, the Presidency described the incident as a blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and an attempt to undermine security institutions that play a key national role in safeguarding the country and its citizens.

It called for pursuing those responsible and bringing them to justice, urging stronger coordinated national efforts to protect vital institutions, reinforce security and stability, and reject all forms of violence and terrorism.

The Iraqi Intelligence Service announced on March 21 that the perimeter of its headquarters came under a “terrorist” attack carried out by outlawed groups, resulting in the death of one of its officers.