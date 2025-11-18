FM Hussein: Iraq’s next president will remain Kurdish

Shafaq News – Duhok

Iraq’s next president will come from the Kurdish component, Foreign Minister and senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official, Fuad Hussein, confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, Hussein said the KDP has held internal meetings to map out the next political phase, including government formation, prime minister selection, and resolving disputes with Baghdad.

He stressed that the party expects the next federal cabinet to adopt a clear agenda for enforcing the constitution and protecting the Kurdistan Region’s rights.

Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system allocates the presidency to the Kurds, the premiership to the Shiites, and the speakership of parliament to the Sunnis. Under longstanding political agreements, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) traditionally claims the Iraqi presidency, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) holds the presidency of the Kurdistan Region.