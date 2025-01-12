Iraqi minister orders installation of 77 electrical stations in preparation for summer

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, on Sunday, ordered the installation of 77 E-House distribution stations in areas experiencing network congestion, alongside the creation of new feeders across the country in preparation for the upcoming summer season.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News, the minister began his on-site inspections at the Baghdad Electricity Distribution Directorate, announcing his ongoing presence to directly oversee the distribution file and accelerate the implementation of projects aimed at alleviating network bottlenecks in time for the summer.

During a meeting with the administrative and technical staff of the directorate, the minister clarified that his presence was not intended to undermine the authority of local officials, but rather to strengthen and expedite the work processes.

Fadel ordered the implementation of an urgent plan that includes the installation of 77 E-House distribution stations in congested areas, along with the creation of 77 33 kV feeders, 462 11 kV feeders, and the installation of 2,250 distribution transformers.

The minister also praised the full support provided by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani for congestion relief projects, citing the release of necessary financial allocations to implement critical projects, which will expedite the development of distribution networks.

He called for setting precise timelines to complete the projects with high efficiency.

Fadel emphasized the importance of direct presence at work sites, stating that "the field presence of officials will enhance the sense of responsibility among all workers and improve performance efficiency."

Iraq experiences an ongoing electricity crisis every summer, particularly as temperatures soar and the demand for power rises, while supply remains insufficient.

Technical estimates indicate that Iraq's electricity production needs reach 40,000 megawatts, yet current output barely exceeds 25,000 megawatts.

Over the past two decades, Iraq has spent more than $75 billion on addressing its electricity sector issues.