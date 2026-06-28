Iraqi lawmakers support widening anti-corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliamentary Integrity Committee on Sunday endorsed the government's anti-corruption campaign, calling for investigations to proceed free from political interference.

Committee member Hamed al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News the current campaign marked a "fundamental shift" in tackling corruption, noting that it was the first to reach high-ranking political figures. He confirmed that investigations remain confidential and said additional suspects identified during the probe have yet to be disclosed.

Al-Fatlawi called for the campaign to be expanded nationwide, urging authorities to prosecute any governor, director general, or public official found guilty of corruption, regardless of political affiliation.

Iraqi authorities expanded a sweeping anti-corruption operation that, according to informed sources, has so far led to the arrest of 43 politicians and officials, with a second phase expected to target more senior figures. The campaign followed the arrest of former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan al-Jumaili, whose case remains under investigation. Iraqi authorities stated they have seized $10 million and 31 billion Iraqi dinars (about $23.5 million) linked to the probe.

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