Iraqi lawmaker says acting parliament speaker blocks inquiry into electricity minister

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmakers have accused the acting parliament speaker of blocking an attempt to question the electricity minister over the country's chronic power cuts, igniting further public anger.

Mohammed al-Khafaji, a member of the Ishraqat Kanoun parliamentary bloc, said on Thursday he had submitted a request, signed by more than 25 lawmakers, to interrogate Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil. However, Acting Speaker Mohsen al-Mandlawi refused to forward the request to relevant committees.

Khafaji blamed "political pressures and agreements" for the decision, asserting that his bloc would not tolerate any attempts to shield corruption. He criticized the current parliamentary session as "weak and ineffective" in its oversight role.

Iraq has witnessed frequent protests this summer, particularly in central and southern governorates, over crippling power outages that have disrupted daily life. public outcry has intensified demands for accountability from government officials.