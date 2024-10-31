Iraqi lawmaker calls for rejection of contract with IFC over sovereignty concerns

Shafaq News/ The head of the National Aspirations Bloc (Al-Amaal Al-Jaddeda) of in the Iraqi Parliament, urged on Thursday to reject a contract between the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group institution.

In a press conference held at the Parliament building, al-Husseini expressed concerns that such agreements “compromise Iraq’s sovereignty, finances, and future generations,” calling on the two board members of the Civil Aviation Authority, appointed by the ministry, to oppose the contract, citing a study by the advisory board as "humiliating" for allegedly ignoring Iraqi law and mandating arbitration in the UK.

Al-Husseini argued that the rationale for the contract, which includes constructing a new passenger terminal at Baghdad International Airport, is “flawed,” noting that the airport already has four terminals, with only two in use due to low demand. “the agreement exempts the IFC from liability for any errors, requiring Iraq to bear any compensation costs.”

Highlighting the expertise of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, which has operated the airport without incident, al-Husseini also noted that “this move conflicts with recommendations from Iraq’s High-Security Committee, which previously recommended the removal of foreign companies from Baghdad International Airport following the assassination of key Iraqi leaders.”