Iraqi government stalling parliament to gain election advantage, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is deliberately stalling parliamentary sessions to block sensitive legislation, an Iraqi lawmaker said on Monday.

Independent MP Haitham al-Fahd told Shafaq News that the suspension of parliamentary activity stems from an attempt to “sidestep the PMF law to prevent tensions with the United States and postpone the salary scale reform due to budget constraints.”

Al-Fahd further claimed that despite Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani publicly prioritizing electoral law amendments, the executive branch is actively resisting those changes. “This legislative deadlock only benefits the current administration as it heads into the next elections.”