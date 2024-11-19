Iraqi government launches 1% salary deduction initiative to aid Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government agreed, on Tuesday, to open the door for voluntary donations to all state employees and affiliates, a percentage of the salary, allowances, and pension, to support Gaza and Lebanon.

In a statement, the Iraqi PM’s media office announced that the government has approved a voluntary donation program for state employees and retirees. Participants can opt for a 1% deduction from their salaries, allowances, or pensions. “The funds will be deposited equally into accounts supporting Gaza and Lebanon, or as prioritized by the Prime Minister, effective December 1, 2024.” the media office clarified.

This decision was made during the 47th regular council session, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The session covered the latest developments in the country, priority files across various sectors, and progress on the government's operational program.