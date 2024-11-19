Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on a ship in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced that a missile attack was launched on a ship in the Red Sea.

Saree said in a televised statement that the Houthi group carried out an operation targeting the ship “Anadolu S” in the Red Sea with several appropriate ballistic and naval missiles. The naval hit was “accurate and direct.”

He further pointed out that Houthi forces confirmed the continuation of “imposing a naval blockade on Israel, targeting all ships linked, heading, or dealing with it”, and hitting the Israeli territory with missiles and drones, as long as the war in Gaza and Lebanon proceeds.