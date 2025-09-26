Iraqi faction to Netanyahu: Israel already felt our missiles

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba on Friday rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats, calling them “empty” and pledging to press on with resistance.

Formed in 2013 and led by Akram al-Kaabi, the Iran-aligned Shia faction is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and is designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

The group’s Spokesperson Hussein al-Mousawi told Shafaq News that Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly was an attempt to deflect from Israel’s “defeats and isolation,” warning that “our options remain open, and [Israel] has already felt the impact of our missiles and drones in sensitive locations.”

Earlier, Netanyahu had told the Assembly that Israel would target leaders of “Iraqi militias” if they launched attacks, claiming such groups had already been deterred.