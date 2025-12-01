Iraqi faction reveals military cooperation with Yemen

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi resistance groups are working with Yemeni armed forces to upgrade weapons and technology, preparing for potential regional escalation, according to Harakat Al-Nujaba, one of Iraq's most prominent Shiite armed groups.

Formed in 2013 and led by Akram al-Kaabi, the Iran-aligned faction is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and is designated a terrorist organization by the United States.

Firas Al-Yasser, a member of the group's Political Council, told Tasnim News that Iraqi resistance factions are implementing an “advanced security program” designed to strengthen leadership positions, integrate modern communication technologies, and reinforce the protection of faction headquarters.

He added that the resistance is upgrading “unusual targets” that could have significant impacts on both Israel and the US.

On the future of US forces in Iraq, Al-Yasser asserted that the United States “does not intend to leave Iraq” due to its strategic importance, characterizing the recent State Department statement on a “transition of tasks” rather than full withdrawal as an “illegitimate presence.”

“We cannot accept the continued presence of US forces and we do not rule out resuming attacks on US bases,” he added.

With around 2,500 US troops still stationed in Iraq, Baghdad and Washington finalized an agreement last month setting a roadmap for the full withdrawal of American forces by September 2026.

Read more: The US exits Iraq: A withdrawal heralds a sovereign future