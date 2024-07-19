Iraqi civil activist claims failed assassination following sectarian controversy

Shafaq News/ On Friday, civil activist Dhurgham Majid reported a failed assassination attempt against him, allegedly orchestrated by influential entities, which he did not name.

Majid described the attempt as a meticulously planned and mysterious plot that ultimately failed. He stated, "I discovered and observed some of its threads and identified that it involved the participation of three entities. I will provide names to honorable security leaders if they are prepared to confront them and seek justice, as these entities are influential and powerful."

Majid warned that if the security forces are not willing to act, he would rely on popular retaliation against the perpetrators, branding them as criminals and deceitful actors.

This development comes in the wake of a legal complaint filed against Majid by an Iraqi lawyer on Thursday. The complaint accuses Majid of attacking the Shia community and praising the Wahhabi movement.

The complaint follows a video that surfaced showing Majid leading a protest against electricity shortages in Babil governorate. In the video, he stated, "The Wahhabi movement is among the noblest movements, in contrast to the Shia, whom I describe with less favorable terms."