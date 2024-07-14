Trump urges unity against evil following assassination attempt

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump, in his first statement after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, urged people to unite and not let “evil win.”

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country,” he added.

Trump further pointed out that “our love goes out to the other victims and their families,” while his team has launched a fundraiser for the victims.

The FBI has named Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service moments after allegedly firing shots toward the stage where Trump was speaking, just days before he was slated to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election.