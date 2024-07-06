Terrorist attack on MP's home in Baghdad, Ishraqa Kanon demands justice

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Taqi Nasser Al-Waeli and his family were subjected to an “armed terrorist attack” on his house in Al-Dawlai area within the capital, Baghdad, by an outlaw group, according to a statement by The Ishraqa Kanon Parliamentary Bloc, to which the MP belongs.

The statement affirmed that the group used “light and medium weapons” in its attack, which caused damage to the house and vehicles but resulted in no casualties.

The Ishraqa Kanon Parliamentary Bloc denounced what it described as a “crime” against the MP, his family and other citizens, calling on the government, represented by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior "to take the necessary measures to prosecute criminals and bring them to justice, holding them accountable under the law, and to ensure that such actions are not tolerated for any reason, to safeguard people's safety and security."