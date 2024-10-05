Iraqi authorities dismantle nearly 60 international drug networks

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi General Directorate for Drug Control has dismantled nearly 60 international drug trafficking networks, according to a statement by Hussein Yusuf al-Tamimi, the director of the department’s media section.

In a statement on Saturday, al-Tamimi said, "The directorate has inflicted substantial losses on international drug traffickers," noting that a series of unprecedented arrests led to the comprehensive takedown of 57 international drug networks. “These networks' routes, trafficking methods, and concealment techniques have been fully exposed by the authorities.”

The dismantling of these networks was carried out under judicial orders issued by the Central Investigation Court in al-Rusafa, the First Investigation Court in al-Karkh, and other specialized courts across the governorates.

Al-Tamimi emphasized that the operations were conducted through close coordination with the judiciary and law enforcement, ensuring that the country “remains committed to combating international drug trafficking.”

Drug trafficking in Iraq has escalated significantly, driven by the country’s geopolitical position, ongoing conflicts, and economic instability.

Iraqi authorities have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of domestic and international drug dealers in the first eight months of 2024.

The General Directorate of Drug Affairs, under the Iraqi Interior Ministry, reported that its forces had apprehended more than 90 international drug traffickers and 221 local dealers since the beginning of the year. Several of those arrested have already been sentenced to death or life imprisonment.