Kurdish Authorities Seize Over 3 Kg of Amphetamine

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Kurdistan reported a successful operation leading to confiscation of over three kilograms of the narcotic "amphetamine," commonly known as "crystal."

The directorate stated that the agency's teams apprehended two suspects and seized the illegal narcotic of amphetamine.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated, and the accused individuals will be brought before the competent court to face charges related to drug trafficking.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the operation and the identities of the arrested individuals were not provided in the statement.