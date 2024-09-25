Iraqi Resistance claims missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had launched a developed Arqab cruise missile and drones targeting two Israeli sites in northern Israel.

The group said in a statement, “Continuing our approach of resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq today, Wednesday, 25-9-2024, attacked a military target in the north of our occupied lands using drone strikes.”

The Islamic Resistance affirms that operations to strike “enemy strongholds” will continue.

Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that a fire broke out inside an Israeli military base after a drone from Iraq struck the site.

Israeli media also confirmed an attack on a base in the Jordan Valley, southern Israel, following the failure of air defense systems to intercept the Iraqi drone.

Reports indicated that the drone hit a building within the base.