Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Iran for high-level talks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is set to visit Tehran at the end of next week for discussions with senior Iranian officials, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced on Tuesday.

In a conversation with reporters, Baghaei stated that the visit aims to “strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional developments.”

An Iraqi government source confirmed the trip to Shafaq News on Monday, noting that the agenda includes discussions on the latest developments in the region, with a particular focus on Syria.

The visit follows a series of diplomatic engagements by Al-Sudani with regional leaders, including trips to Jordan and Saudi Arabia, where he addressed security issues after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Al-Sudani visited Tehran in May to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.