Iraqi Prime Minister orders urgent probe into leaked audio alleging tax corruption

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered an immediate investigation into allegations against, Ali Waad Allawi, the Director General of the General Commission for Taxes (GCT), following a leaked audio recording.

In a statement released by al-Sudani's office, the prime minister instructed the Integrity Commission "to urgently investigate the leaked audio attributed to the Director General of the General Commission for Taxes, and to report back promptly." The statement emphasized that anti-corruption efforts are among the top priorities of the government program.

The leaked recording, widely circulated on social media, allegedly features the head of the tax authority, Ali Waad Allawi, discussing the manipulation of tax funds for private company benefits in exchange for kickbacks.

Following the directive, the Federal Integrity Commission confirmed on Monday that its investigative teams had commenced a thorough inquiry into the content of the leaked audio. The commission's statement noted, “Our investigative teams have begun scrutinizing the details within the leaked recording attributed to the tax authority's Director General.”

The commission assured that it is moving swiftly to conclude the investigation, adding, "We are in close communication with the relevant bodies to resolve this matter and ensure that the findings are achieved with professionalism and impartiality."