Iraq's PM appoints new head of Integrity Commission following controversial tenure

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani appointed Mohammed Ali al-Lami as the new head of the Integrity Commission, replacing Haider Hanoun, who was reassigned as an advisor in the Ministry of Justice.

In a statement from al-Sudani's office, the Prime Minister announced the nomination of al-Lami to Parliament for a formal vote. He praised Hanoun’s efforts “in combating corruption during his time as head of the commission,” reaffirming that “anti-corruption remains a top priority for the government.”

Al-Sudani also expressed confidence in al-Lami’s ability to continue the work, highlighting his extensive legal and administrative experience in the commission.

The Prime Minister approved Hanoun’s request to step down, which was confirmed during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting when the council voted to appoint Hanoun as an advisor in the Ministry of Justice, according to an informed source.

Earlier this month, a second arrest warrant was issued against Hanoun after a leaked audio recording allegedly implicated him in accepting bribes. Hanoun had also faced previous arrest warrants for failing to appear in court regarding the same recordings.

Hanoun’s tenure was marred by controversy, including a press conference in Erbil where he publicly criticized Judge Diaa Jaafar.