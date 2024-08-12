Iraqi PM launches three key projects in Baghdad

2024-08-12T08:08:24+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated three projects in the capital, Baghdad.

Al Sudani’s media office stated that the PM inaugurated the three projects via video conference. The first project is the Baghdad-Diyala-Kirkuk entrance, which “has been rehabilitated and maintained to meet high standards.”

The second project involves the Nahrawan Water Plant, located southeast of Baghdad, “with a production capacity of 4,000 cubic meters per hour.”

The third project includes the construction of overpasses on the Army Canal in eastern Baghdad, linking the Jamila area to Al-Jihad Street (Bab al-Muadham). “This project is part of the first phase of efforts to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital.”

