Iraqi Prime Minister launches three new power projects

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched the execution of three new power projects in Baghdad, Diyala, and Al-Anbar aimed at enhancing the country's electricity production capacity. The announcement was made during his visit to the South Baghdad Gas Power Plant.

In a televised address, al-Sudani initiated the development of two projects. "The first project involves adding two combined cycle units to the Mansouriya Gas Plant in Diyala, with a 362 megawatts (MW) design capacity. The second project focuses on adding one combined cycle unit at the Akkas Gas Plant in Al-Anbar, with a capacity of 125 MW."

The Prime Minister highlighted that the new combined cycle units will generate electricity without additional fuel, relying instead on simple cycle electricity generation gases. "This approach is expected to reduce gas imports and provide greater flexibility to meet the electricity demands of the most needy areas. The goal is to achieve a total production target of 4,000 MW through these combined cycle units." He said.