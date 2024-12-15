Iraqi President discusses regional issues with UN, reaffirms commitment to Al-Sistani's guidance

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid discussed local, Syrian, and regional developments with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), stressing the importance of adhering to the guidance of Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, Iraq’s foremost Shia cleric.

According to a statement from the Presidential Media Office, “President Rashid met with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed Al-Hassan, to discuss the overall situation in Iraq and the latest regional developments, particularly in Syria, as well as efforts to find solutions that ensure Syria's unity and stability.”

The president highlighted “the crucial role of UNAMI in supporting Iraq's stability and development, and addressing current challenges.”

He also emphasized the importance of Al-Sistani's vision, discussed with Al-Hassan, and his commitment to Iraq's stability and keeping it away from regional conflicts.

In turn, the UN Special Envoy reaffirmed the UN's commitment to “preserving Iraq's security and developmental achievements and working to enhance them.”

Amid rising security concerns, especially from Syria’s unrest, Iraq's high-level shuttle diplomacy has intensified, positioning the country as a pivotal player in the region’s shifting dynamics. As part of intense diplomatic visits, UN envoy Al-Hassan met with Ayatollah Al-Sistani, where they addressed the aftermath of recent events in Syria, particularly the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime to armed opposition groups, and the regional developments.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Al-Hassan said that Iraq’s top Shiite cleric is committed to preserving the country’s unity and stability amid regional tensions. “Ayatollah Al-Sistani is keen to keep Iraq away from external conflicts that could destabilize the country.”