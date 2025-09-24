Iraqi President at UN: Water security endangered by upstream actions

Shafaq News – New York

Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid warned on Wednesday that upstream actions must not endanger Iraq’s water security, urging Iran and Turkiye to respect the country’s rights by guaranteeing fair flows in the Tigris and Euphrates.

Speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly, Rashid described the country’s worsening droughts, desertification, and dust storms, all intensified by climate change. He outlined Baghdad’s response through renewable energy projects, reforestation, emissions cuts, and stricter water management, while pressing for global cooperation under the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities.”

Rashid also vowed to reduce Iraq’s reliance on oil by expanding agriculture, industry, and renewable energy, inviting international partners to invest in water infrastructure, power grids, and public services.

On regional security, the Iraqi president called for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, endorsed peaceful nuclear energy under international oversight, and rejected unauthorized foreign military activity in Iraq’s airspace. He welcomed peace efforts including Turkiye’s initiatives and PKK disarmament, while reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to stable relations with Kuwait.