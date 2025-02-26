Third Erbil Form: Iraqi President urges constitutional integrity, regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed the need to protect Iraq’s democratic system through constitutional adherence, justice, and equality, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to regional stability and diplomacy.

Speaking at the Third Erbil Forum, Rashid highlighted Iraq’s position amid the mounting instability in the Middle East, warning that the country cannot remain unaffected by ongoing crises. “For over a year, the region has faced continuous political, security, and military turmoil, reshaping political landscapes and posing security threats,” he stated.

“Iraq is not immune to these developments.”

This is a breaking story...