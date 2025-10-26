Iraq’s Rashid: Elections will reflect people's will

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid reaffirmed the country's commitment to holding transparent elections, stressing the need for international technical support to ensure public confidence.

During talks with UN Special Representative Mohamed al-Hassan in Baghdad, Rashid said Iraq’s institutions are working to guarantee elections that “reflect the people’s will."

Al-Hassan confirmed continued assistance to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) through the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), whose mandate ends on December 31, emphasizing inclusive participation of women, youth, and minorities.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, with 329 lawmakers to be elected under a proportional representation system reintroduced this year after the 2021 single-vote model. The vote will coincide with UNAMI’s gradual handover of electoral responsibilities to Iraqi authorities.

