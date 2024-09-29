Iraq condemns Nasrallah's assassination by Israel, citing "evil aggression"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Presidency strongly condemned the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“We express our deep condolences and sympathy to the Lebanese people, as well as to Nasrallah's family and supporters,” the presidency said in a statement.

It reiterated its strong condemnation of the "evil aggression" against the Lebanese people, which has resulted in "the martyrdom and injury of hundreds and the displacement of thousands from their homes and areas amid the silence of the international community."

The presidency further emphasized that immediate action by the international community to halt this “aggression” is urgently needed to end the war against the Palestinian people in Gaza and to prevent escalation and attempts to broaden the conflict to wider dimensions that could plunge the region into chaos.

On Saturday, the Lebanese Hezbollah mourned its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, whose assassination was announced by Israel following an airstrike targeting the party's headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.