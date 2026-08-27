Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament called Thursday for a high-level committee to investigate a shooting in southern Baghdad that killed two security personnel, and instructed the Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee to conduct an on-site follow-up.

During the 14th session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, lawmakers called on the security agencies to move quickly to bring the perpetrators to justice and pressed the government to urgently address the situation of residents in the informal settlements linked to the incident, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

The shooting took place Thursday in the Karara area of Al-Dora, a district in southern Baghdad, when gunmen opened fire on a joint police and municipal team enforcing an order to remove unauthorized housing. The brigadier who headed western Baghdad's municipal police department in western Baghdad later died of his wounds, along with a second member of the security forces. Four others were wounded, according to the Security Media Cell.

Senior Deputy Interior Minister Hussein al-Awadi said the ministry had formed a joint security and intelligence team to investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice. Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi ordered security forces to pursue those involved and said authorities would show no leniency toward anyone targeting state personnel.

Baghdad Operations Command sealed off the area and arrested one suspect, with a search underway for others.