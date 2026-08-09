Parliament probes prior knowledge of US-Saudi strikes on Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi parliament on Sunday ordered an investigation into allegations that the government had advance knowledge of the recent US-Saudi strikes on the country but failed to take necessary precautions.

First Deputy Speaker Adnan Faihan Al-Dulaimi issued the directive during parliament’s eighth regular session, tasking a committee with establishing the facts and submitting its findings within one week.

Last month, US-Saudi strikes hit headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups formally incorporated into Iraq’s state security apparatus, across seven provinces, killing at least 20 members and wounding 32 others. US President Donald Trump alleged that the attacks had been coordinated with the Iraqi government, a claim Baghdad denied.

The PMF, earlier today, also condemned accusations by some politicians that its chairman, Falih Al-Fayyadh, had received prior information about the attacks but failed to alert military units. The organization maintained that its forces had been on heightened alert for months amid escalating regional tensions, with all units instructed to take maximum security precautions two days before the strikes.

The Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc, the political wing of US-sanctioned Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, one of the Iran-aligned armed factions, submitted a formal request to summon the prime minister and senior security officials to a parliamentary session next week over the assault.