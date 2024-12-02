Iraqi Parliament begins voting on Personal Status Law amendments

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament began, on Monday, voting on amendments to the Personal Status Law, following months of political, public, and legal debates over the provisions to be revised.

Earlier today, the Parliament held a regular session with a full agenda that included votes on the Personal Status Law, a general amnesty Law, and the Restitution Property Law — issues that continue to provoke political controversy.

The amendments to the Personal Status Law have been the subject of intense discussion, with various political and civil society groups expressing differing opinions on the proposed changes regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance, and child custody.