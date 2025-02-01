Iraqi PM’s SP: No hiding for Saddam-era fugitives

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces confirmed that the announcement of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr's killers was made only after all legal procedures were completed.

In a statement, Security Spokesperson, Sabah Al-Numan said that security forces remain committed to pursuing criminals, adding that “the arrests are a part of ongoing efforts to hold accountable those who contributed to the oppression of Iraqis under the deposed regime.”

He reiterated that Iraq’s security and military institutions will continue working together to combat crimes against the Iraqi people and will not relent in tracking down fugitives.

On Friday, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced the arrest of individuals responsible for the 1980 execution of prominent Shia cleric Mohammad Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister Bint Al-Huda under Saddam Hussein’s rule.

Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr is widely regarded as one of the most influential Shiite religious, intellectual, and political figures of modern times. As the founder of the Islamic Dawa Party, he emerged as a key opponent of the Baathist regime.