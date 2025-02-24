Renaming Bismayah to 'Bint Al-Huda'", Baghdad Governor proposes

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Baghdad Governor Abdul-Mutalib Al-Alawi proposed renaming the city of Bismayah to "Bint Al-Huda" in honor of Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr's sister, recognizing her sacrifices.

A document signed by Al-Alawi referenced the proposal, stating that after reviewing the investigations and details of the "heinous crime" committed against the martyr Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr and the martyr Bint Al-Huda in the city of Bismayah, "we propose renaming the city and district to Bint Al-Huda in recognition of her sacrifices and contributions to Iraq and its people."

In January, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani announced the arrest of "key figures of the oppressive machinery of the Saddam Hussein regime, the murderers of the great martyr Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir Al-Sadr, his sister, and a group of martyrs from the Al-Hakim family, along with thousands of Iraqis whose lives were silenced in the depths of prisons.”