Iraq’s Electricity Minister inspects Bismayah plant after fire incident

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadhil, made a late-night inspection visit to the Bismayah power plant to assess the situation following a recent fire incident.

Speaking about the incident, Fadhil clarified, “The fire occurred in the external gas system during maintenance operations and was not caused by an explosion.”

“The Bismayah plant, which comprises 18 generating units, continues to operate efficiently, except for two units that sustained minor damage. Repairs will be completed in a few days,” he noted.

The minister also emphasized the importance of resuming Iranian gas supplies to enable the facility to reach its full design capacity of 4,000 megawatts.

Currently, the plant is producing 750 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News, “An explosion occurred inside the Bismayah power station, resulting in a fire.”

The source added, “The explosion impacted one of the plant’s turbines, and civil defense teams were deployed to contain the blaze.”