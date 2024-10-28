Iraq, TotalEnergies discuss major Solar Power Project in Basra

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil met with officials from TotalEnergies giant to discuss progress on the planned solar power plant in the Artawi oil field in Basra province.

During the meeting, the French company representatives provided a detailed presentation on the plant's location and transmission lines, which include two lines to Basra and a third extending to Dhi Qar province, while Fadhil announced that procedures to finalize the land allocation for the project have been completed.

The Artawi solar plant is projected to generate up to 1,000 megawatts, with plans to sign a connection agreement with the Southern Electricity Transmission Company within the next two weeks.

TotalEnergies is currently conducting demining operations at the designated site as part of safety protocols before construction.

This project represents a major step by Iraq’s government and the Ministry of Electricity to boost clean energy production and diversify power sources, addressing the growing demand for electricity in southern Iraq.