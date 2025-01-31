Exclusive: Shafaq News unveils details of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr's killers

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed, on Friday, detailed information about the killers of religious figure Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister. The source noted that the primary suspect who carried out the execution returned to Erbil two years ago after being on the run outside Iraq since 2003.

According to the source, the executioner, Saadoun Sabri Jamil Jumaa al-Qaisi, born in 1947, held several significant positions during the former regime, including Director of State Security, Director of Security in Basra and Najaf, Director of Security in Kuwait following its invasion by the former regime, and Director of Economic Security.

The source added that Al-Qaisi, known to security forces as "Colonel Zuhair," was also responsible for the massacre of Iraqi merchants during the economic sanctions period.

Investigations revealed that "Al-Qaisi and his assistant, Adel Ibrahim Al-Athami, took religious figure Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr and his sister Bint Al-Huda to the location currently known as Bismayah, south of Baghdad, where they executed them."

The source confirmed that al-Qaisi personally carried out the execution of al-Sadr, while al-Athami executed Bint al-Huda, adding that "al-Qaisi is the only one who knows the location of her burial."

Al-Qaisi fled to Syria after the regime's fall in 2003, changing his name to "Hajj Saleh," before returning to Iraq and settling in Erbil on February 26, 2023, according to the source.

