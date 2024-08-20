Iraqi PM orders probe into staff member over offensive social media post

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the formation of an investigative committee against one of his office staff members after the employee allegedly posted a derogatory statement targeting several officials and members of parliament.

The Prime Minister's Office also announced the employee's immediate suspension pending the investigation's completion.

In a statement, the Office emphasized, "There will be no leniency towards any violation of the law, and we support all legal measures in this regard."

The incident came to light after social media pages circulated a video showing a person, reportedly working in Al-Sudani's office, making obscene and indecent remarks against several individuals.