Iraqi PM chairs National Intelligence Council meeting to strengthen security and intelligence coordination

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammad Shia al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the National Intelligence Council, where key security and intelligence issues were discussed.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, during the meeting, “the performance and preparedness of the intelligence security agencies in executing their plans and duties in operational sectors were reviewed, along with the necessary preemptive measures to address potential threats to the country's security and territorial integrity.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized the “full readiness” of all security and intelligence branches, giving orders to maintain “high-level professional coordination among the intelligence units of the various security agencies.” He also stressed the importance of providing all necessary resources to ensure the success of security and intelligence plans in tracking down terrorist remnants and organized crime gangs, according to the statement.